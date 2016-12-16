Cake mixing, new learning experience for them

Invitees, students and the staff of Sun International Institute of Technology and Management taking part in cake-mixing ceremony organised at the institution campus in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

A long tray of assorted dry fruits was neatly set on the table only to get mixed with bottles of whisky, rum, wine and vodka. Ushering in the festive spirit, the Sun International Institute of Technology and Management hosted cake mixing and grape stomping ceremony just 10 days ahead of Christmas.

Wearing an apron, a cap and a pair of gloves, students of the Hotel Management and Catering Technology joined the celebrations by blending over 25 kgs of dry fruits with litres of liquor.

Freshers who were part of the ceremony felt that it was a new learning experience. “We never tried our hands at baking plum cakes and plum puddings. The cake-mixing process helped us understand how liquor-soaked dry fruits would bring variation to a variety of Christmas preparations,” shares Suyesha, Nepal-based student studying diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology at the institution.

It took 45 minutes for a group of students to bring out a theme with packets of cashews, raisins, cherries, walnuts, dates, apricots and pistachios. “Since it is Christmas time, we wanted to deck up the table with Santa Claus and snowman, using dry fruits. With our friends lending support to our ideas, we were able to complete the task well in advance,” explains Sayan Banerjee, another student.

After taking part in cake mixing ceremony, a number of students stepped into a large container to participate in grape-stomping activity. Excitement was writ large on their faces as they crushed 50 kgs of grapes dipped in 100 litres of water.

Executive sous chef of hotel Novotel Rupesh Rao participated in the programme as chief guest. Executive director of the institution Asha Jasti said that such events help in developing effective teamwork among students. “A pre-Christmas celebration will be held on December 24 wherein orphan children will be treated on the campus,” said Ms. Asha Jasti.