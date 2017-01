more-in

City chapter of Computer Society of India will conduct quiz contest Wizkid 2017 on January 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the MP Hall, Ukku Club, Ukkunagaram. Prize money worth Rs.40,000 will be given to winners. The quiz contest will be on IT and general knowledge. Eighth, ninth and 10th standard students can participate as a team of three. Online registration can be done at www.csivizag.org. Details could be obtained from B. Govardhana Reddy on 9908148666.