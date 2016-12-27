CREDAI property show put off to March

more-in

CREDAI has postponed the annual property show scheduled this month to March 3, 4 and 5 following backing out of banks which sponsored it as fallout of demonetisation and their preoccupation with meeting customers’ demand for disposal of cash.

The revised dates of the property exhibition were announced by CREDAI-Vizag office-bearers here on Monday.

Originally the three-day show was scheduled to take off on December 23.

The organisers, who registered a footfall of about 8,000 last year, are expecting nearly 10,000 visitors.

CREDAI-Vizag chairman K. Ramakrishna Rao and G.V.V.S. Narayana said the show would provide an opportunity to prospective buyers to interact with the developers as well as bankers in receiving hassle-free finance.

Admitting that the construction industry was going through difficulty for a variety of reasons, he said that the provisions of the RERA Act like rectification of defects and November 8 demonetisation scheme, the impact was felt across-the-board.