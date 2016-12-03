CPI(M) plans ‘Chalo Amaravati’ in Feb.

more-in

CPI(M) has served an ultimatum on the State government stating a “Chalo Amaravati” protest will be taken up in February if problems in the Agency area of the district are not addressed by then.

Addressing a public meeting as a part of “Chalo ITDA” protest at Paderu on Friday, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu charged the Chandrababu Naidu Government with total failure in providing minimum amenities to Girijans in the district.

During the last two and a half years precious little was done to improve the lot of Girijans, he said. Though the Chief Minister adopted Araku, in the name of tourism projects non-tribals were being given land, he alleged.

Bauxite mining

Opposing bauxite mining, Mr. Madhu said police were foisting cases against tribals fighting for their rights. All the rights as the Forest Rights Act 2015 were not being given to tribals, he alleged.

Party State secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao said CPI(M) would fight along with tribals and counter the government’s plans to mine bauxite in the Agency area.

Health and education facilities should be improved, teachers appointed and more anganwadi centres set up, he demanded.

District secretary K. Lokanadham demanded the cancellation of e-PoS system in the Agency as in each mandal 700 to 2000 could not get rice.

Araku division secretary K. Surendra and other leaders participated.