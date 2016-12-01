CPI leader arrested at Chintapalli

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy was arrested at Chintapalli on Wednesday night before he could go to a scheduled meeting at Dharakonda.

The meeting at Dharakonda on Thursday was arranged opposing police outposts and demanding drinking water, road, transportation, health and education facilities.

Mr. Murthy questioned their detention and putting curbs on holding a public meeting while trying to go to tribal areas to know people’s problems.

Travails of tribals for lack of drinking water continue for years together.

Protesting the arrest, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said the election promise of TDP that drinking water would be provided in the Agency area was yet to take shape even as six persons died of kidney disease at Dusari Kotturu in Koyyuru mandal. Though a CPI team visited the village, no mandal official went there, he alleged.

While medical facilities elude tribal people, official efforts for setting up police outposts continued, he said alleging it was meant to pave the way for bauxite mining.

Meanwhile, a CPI delegation comprising district secretary A.J. Stalin and district council members M. Paidiraju and A. Vimala submitted a memorandum seeking the release of Mr. Murthy and party district assistant secretary Balepalli Venkataramana.

Leaders of CPM, CPI, MCPI and CPI-ML (New Democracy) in a statement condemned the arrest.

