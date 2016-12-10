Visakhapatnam

CM to inaugurate VUDA Children Theatre

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and VUDA Vice-Chairman T. Baburao Naidu during a visit to Children Theatre at Siripuram in Visakhapatnam on Friday.   | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

more-in

It can accommodate 1,000 people, says Baburao Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate VUDA Children Theatre on December 17.

Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao, after a visit to the theatre at Siripuram here on Friday, accompanied by VUDA Vice-Chairman T. Baburao Naidu, said the theatre was constructed at a cost of Rs.22 crore. It can accommodate 400 persons on the ground floor and 600 on the first floor.

He complemented the VUDA for its completion of the Central Park, Telugu Heritage Centre atop Kailasagiri, and Health Arena providing various amenities to people.

With the completion of the Children Theatre, the focus would now shift to the Kalatarangini Auditorium, now under construction at M.V.P. Colony, the minister said.

Housing plots would be provided to the middle class at its Dakamarri layout, he said.

Post a Comment
More In Visakhapatnam
civic infrastructure
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2016 3:00:55 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/CM-to-inaugurate-VUDA-Children-Theatre/article16786970.ece

© The Hindu