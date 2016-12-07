CII vendor development programme today

more-in

CII Andhra Pradesh is holding a vendor development programme on industry-defence-PSU linkage here at Hotel Taj Gateway on Wednesday.

The objective of the meet is to create a platform and bringing together select PSUs and defence units to share their vendor selection procedures for procurement, update on the on-going assignments in the PSUs and defence units, opportunities in technology collaborations and transfers. CII AP Chairman G.S. Shiv Kumar, CII Task Force on Defence convenor J. Srinivasa Rao, MSME Development Institute Vizag branch director K.R.K. Prasad, Bharat Dynamics Limited Deputy General Manager C. Mallikarjun and others will attend.

Besides the guest speakers, senior representatives from BDL, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, NTPC, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and NSTL will attend.

VSP Executive Director (Materials Management) S.N. Rao will deliver the keynote address. District Collector Pravin Kumar will inaugurate.