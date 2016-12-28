CGHS Wellness Centre gets ready

MP K. Haribabu going round the newly-developed CGHS Wellness Centre on the premises of Government Hospital for Mental Care in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Hospital Superintendent Radharani and Additional Director of CGHS Vijay Bhaskar are seen. | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

A long-pending dream of serving and retired Central government employees and their family members is set to come true in the New Year. A CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) Wellness Centre has been set up on the premises of the Government Hospital for Mental Care here.

The documents regarding transfer of land to the CGHS were handed over by the Hospital Superintendent Radharani to the Additional Director of CGHS G. Vijay Bhaskar in the presence of MP K. Haribabu on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Haribabu recalled that there was a demand for setting up of the CGHS Wellness Centre in Visakhapatnam for the last 25 years.

“I had promised to get the facility for the city before the general elections and began pursuing the issue soon after getting elected as MP from Visakhapatnam. Though there was a lot of vacant government land in the city, procedural delays and official apathy came in the way of realisation of the facility,” he said. Finally, a few old sheds on the land on which they were located was allotted for the CGHS centre.