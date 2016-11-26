CBT to the rescue of emotionally disturbed people

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: A girl joined first year engineering at a college in Hyderabad. Soon she became friends with a group of girls and boys and it turned out that they were indulging in the consumption of drugs, alcohol and smoking hookah.

The girl soon hit the bottle and had even started smoking hookah. Luckily, some friends noticed the girl making a mess of her life and tipped off her mother. The shocked woman was aghast but did not panic. She had heard through someone that Bala Subrahmanyam Kovvali, psychiatrist and a Cognitive Behaviour Therapist (CBT) in Visakhapatnam, was effectively dealing with such cases.

Dr. Subrahmanyam discussed the issue with both the mother and daughter together and individually. He told the woman on how to monitor the behaviour of her daughter. He gave the girl homework and assignments to keep a record of her day-to-day actions for two months.

He also instructed the woman to keep a track of her daughter’s activities and to record them. “After a month, the woman called up and told me her daughter was concentrating more on her studies. Recently, the woman called up again to say that her daughter has transformed completely. I spoke to them separately and am convinced that the girl has completely changed, which gives me great satisfaction,” said Dr. Bala Subrahmanyam.

“Any person can change at any time, provided, if he/she has the will to change. The mind can be programmed like a computer but the sub-conscious mind can come in conflict with it and prevent a person from overcoming his behavioural and emotional problems. These problems do not require expensive drugs but can be cured through counselling, hypnotherapy (to control the subconscious mind) and CBT,” he says.

Trained in the UK on CBT, Dr. Bala Subrahmanyam says: “CBT is very popular in the UK and the USA. It can also be used to psychological counselling for personality development and improvement of communication skills”.

“Students and others, who are emotionally disturbed, should know that professional guidance and help is available to overcome their behavioural and emotional problems. Their details will be kept confidential and there is absolutely no cause for worry,” he says.

