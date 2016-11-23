Burujupeta, abode of Kanaka Mahalakshmi

more-in

When an army of enemies tried to attack Visakha kings, they destroyed the temple of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi housed in the fort, putting the goddess into a well.

Legend has it that the goddess appeared in the dream of a few devotees and made known her wish to install her idol without a roof. In deference to her wish, the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Kanakamahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta in One Town area does not have a roof and devotees perform puja and abhishekam themselves. The well from where the idol has been taken out is dotted with the idols of Ashta Lakshmis. The temple dates back to 1907.

According to ‘sthala puranam’, the temple, located in the middle of the road, was shifted to a corner and many were affected by plague and lost their lives. Fearing that the replacement of the idol gave way to the sudden outbreak of disease, the locals brought back the idol to its original spot. In course of time, the epidemic subsided and people started leading a normal life.

Despite several ancient shrines such as Sita Ramaswamy, Sri Satyanarayana and Embarmannar Venkateswara Swamy temples dotting Burujupeta, SKML temple gained prominence for varied reasons. “Devotees believe that the goddess do away their problems and fulfill their wishes. In 1972, when I stepped into the colony, milk vendors used to stay here taking care of hundreds of cattle. Today, the area paints a different picture,” shares Puli Rama Rao, assistant executive officer of the temple and a resident of Burujupeta.

The temple is gearing up for ‘Margasira Masotsavamulu’ which will be held from November 30 to December 29. M.N. Gupta, another resident who sells puja items near the temple, feels happy about the increase in the number of residents. “We could make good business because of the area’s growth over the years,” he says.

According to G. Guru Prasada Rao, who was born and raised in the colony, a few lanes in the colony continue to be inaccessible. “Cows and buffaloes that dot the streets not only block the way but also attack the passers-by occasionally,” he says.

Residents say the UGD system could not be completed here as the rocky terrain is causing a hindrance.

