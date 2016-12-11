British diplomat holds talks with V-C

more-in

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew McAllister along with Political Economy Advisor, British High Commission Nalini Raghuraman during a visit to Andhra University on Saturday, held discussions with Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao and faculty members.

Prof. Nageswara Rao explained the progress of the university and also informed them the British connection to Andhra University and when sought cooperation and collaborations with the British Universities, Mr. McAllister promised support from his end, according to a press release. The Vice-Chancellor felicitated Mr. McAllister and Ms. Nalini Raghuraman. Earlier, the two officials visited the Japan Information and Study Centre and interacted with faculty and students of soft skills programme. HoD of Foreign Languages D.V.R. Murthy explained them the importance of offering foreign languages and soft skills in the university.

Assistant Principal of AU College of Arts and Commerce V. Srimannarayana Murthy and others were present.