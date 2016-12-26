Bio-mining proposed at Kapuluppada dump

A file photo of Kapuluppada dumping yard where the city's garbage is transported in Visakhapatnam. — | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

more-in

Renewing its efforts to re-mediate the solid waste dump-yard at Kapuluppada, GVMC has initiated a process to take up bio-mining of the accumulated waste.

To begin with bio-mining is proposed to be taken up in five acres of the dump-yard.

GVMC has sought the involvement of private companies under corporate social responsibility or by investing money to salvage the dump yard to which garbage is being transported for nearly two decades and piled up there.

About 60 of the 100 acres in the dump yard has been filled up, according to officials.

"A company has come forward to take up bio-mining and the proposal has been sent to the government for approval," Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan told The Hindu.

If more companies show interest it will be allotted to them too as the objective is to re-mediate the dump and improve the city, he said.

The cost of bio-mining is roughly put at Rs.400 a ton going by the experience of other civic bodies. With the city generating about 1000 tonnes of garbage the cost comes to a whopping Rs. 4 lakh a day.

GVMC cannot afford to spend such huge amount and hence is seeking the involvement of private companies, Mr. Hari Naraynan said.

Spending Rs.1 crore a month on fuel alone to transport the solid waste to the dump-yard, GVMC has recently come out with plans to set up organic waste converters at six rythu bazars and Poorna Market and asked bulk generators like hotels to go in for OWCs. Also separation of waste in 72 colonies of as many wards has also been taken up.

The Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 lay down that local bodies should investigate and analyse all old open dump-sites and existing operational dump-sites for their potential of bio-mining and bio-remediation.

The rules also specify that only non-usable, non-recyclable, no-biodegradable and non-reactive inert waste and pre-processing rejects and residues from waste-processing facilities should go to sanitary land-fill.

In bio-mining, the waste is levelled first and recyclables removed from it. The waste is then sieved and material useful for compost is again separated from it. The remaining waste goes to the landfill.