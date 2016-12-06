Bid to grab land with fake records foiled

more-in

The plan of an advocate and some land sharks to grab 5.79 acres, valued at Rs.20 crore, at P.M. Palem, was foiled by alert employees of the Revenue Department and proper scrutiny by the Principal District Judge P. Venkata Jyothirmayi.

The accused created fake records as though they had paid Rs.33.99 lakh as court fee in a non-existent case. Addanki Adilakshmi had filed a case in the Bheemunipatnam Junior Civil Judge Court in 2014 said she had lost her land in the road widening and she was allotted 1.79 acres as compensation in Survey No. 25 (E) at P.M. Palem by officials but the same was not handed over to her by the government.

The court had sought a clarification from the Revenue officials on the issue. The officials replied that there were only Survey Nos. 25 (1) and 25(2) in P.M. Palem and there was no 25 (E) and the case was in the court ever since.

Even as the case is pending in court, the accused created a fake document by forging the signature of the judge and stamping the seal on their own.

The fake document shows Addanki Adilakshmi (36), Pothina Akkayamma (60), Pothina Venkata Rao (28) and Majji Lakshmi (40) as plaintiffs and the District Collector and the MRO as opponents in a case filed by advocate K. Srinivas (LAOP 460/2006) in the district court. The accused submitted a copy of the fake judgment, purportedly given by the District Judge on April 18 this year.

The Revenue employees detected some anomalies in the judgement copy and reverted to the District Court for clarification. District Judge PV Jyothirmayi ordered an investigation into it.

Government Pleader Talluri Ravi Kumar noted that no case was registered in the District Court regarding the P.M. Palem land dispute and the judgement was faked by the accused.

Collector Pravin Kumar ordered an inquiry to initiate action against the accused who had tried to mislead the court and the government officials.