Belt shops bane of Peda Jalaripeta

When men set out for fishing in the wee hours, women try to lend a helping hand to them by selling the fish in the market. While the Fishing Harbour remains the main marketing hub for the fisherfolk residing at Peda Jalaripeta, a portion of the varieties will also be sent to other markets.

Peda Jalaripeta is one of the oldest fishing hamlets in the city where more than 10,000 people reside. Fishermen of the neighbourhood say they are able to catch a considerable number of tunas quite often. “Besides the local fish markets, tunas are in great demand across Kerala and Tamil Nadu and will fetch big bucks. When we catch net tunas, it literally means celebration to us,” says T. Parasanna, president of Grama Seva Sangham, Peda Jalaripeta.

When fishermen set out on a voyage in the morning, women pray for their safe return and a peaceful evening. “It is a different scene altogether in the evening as most men here consume alcohol. When we try to stop them, they turn violent and abuse us. A major portion of our earnings is spent on alcohol consumption,” laments Teddu Yelmaji, who lends financial support to her family working in a private organisation.

Sharing similar views, Poli Thalli, who runs a roadside stall, says the entire neighbourhood will see a new dawn if the government takes concrete measures to impose a ban on the sale of liquor.

Residents here say the presence of belt shops in the area turns out to be a bane. “It is high time to place a lid on belt shops as I lost my husband due to excessive intake of alcohol which eventually led to liver cancer. With not many to lend financial support and no other job to look forward to, I became a domestic help to take care of my two daughters,” shares a resident who does not want to be identified.

Fisherwomen in the colony say no other health initiative will be as effective as the implementation of total liquor ban in the State.

