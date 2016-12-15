Beauty of Vizag floorsAmerican experts

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: The mesmerising beaches, green-capped hillocks and warmth from the people have floored two American IT experts who were here to attend the ongoing week-long Digital Summit.

“The city looks like a paradise on earth. This is my first visit to the city and I am so excited that I want to bring my family for a vacation here soon,” Michael Kurtyak, team lead, LSC Communications, told The Hindu on Thursday before leaving for Chicago.

He along with John Michniak, technical analyst, RR Donneley, relished the South Indian dishes a lot. “They were little spicy but very yummy,” he remarked.

Both the Americans who specialise in multi-channel communications were in high praise for competence of IT employees in the city.

The visit to Vizag being their first, it was incidentally love at first sight for them. They strongly felt that the city had the potential to be made into a world-class tourist spot.

“We visited IBM, Miracle Software System’s Miracle Height and other units. The workspace and facilities they have are world-class,” Mr. Michniak said.

They said Vizag had all the ingredients to become a digital technology hub. The educational institutes visited by them, which included Andhra University, impressed them a lot.

“The teaching standards are very high and the employees we interacted showed a lot of dedication and commitment in their work,” Mr. Kurtyak said in response to a question.

The two experts said the ecosystem for growth of IT in the city could be strengthened further with concerted effort so as to make it a hub with international standards. With Miracle and IBM setting up their campuses, they felt that the city would soon become a favourable destination for investments from across the world in IT and IT enabled services.