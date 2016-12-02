Barter is the best bet for a few tribals here

more-in

To overcome currency shortage at weekly markets, they are banking on the age-old practice

CHAMPAGUDA (VISAKHAPATNAM DISTRICT): “What will we do with the Rs.2,000 note, which is a very big amount for us? As we don’t know how to exchange the demonetised note of Rs.500 in banks, we exchange it for Rs.400 from middlemen (called sahukars) in shandies (weekly markets),” says Kinusudi Kamala.

She is among the many tribal women who are in the self-help group movement in the Agency tracts of Visakhapatnam district.

After the November 8 decision to demonetise high-denomination notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000, their lives have been severely affected.

Members of the Mushiri Nilamma Pedademudu DWCRA group are seething with anger as the currency crisis has almost crippled their lives.

“Neither are we able to sell cabbage, ginger and millets grown on the hill slopes for a good price nor buy seed from a shandy at Pukali of Odisha, 10 km from here,” says Korra Gunamma.

Taking advantage of their innocence, middlemen fleece them by offering change for the demonetised notes. In most cases, they take away Rs.100 for exchanging the Rs.500 note.

Gunamma and other members, who are illiterate, do not know what is black money and the reason for the sudden cancellation of the high-value notes.

They are at a loss to understand the reason behind introduction of the Rs.2,000 note, which, they say, is a big liability for them.

A few tribals are also resorting to the barter system to overcome the currency shortage. This can be seen at the weekly markets, where the tribals throng in large numbers to buy essential commodities.

“There is no other go for us. Our community members are not familiar with transactions at the bank as our income is very less,” says Janni Appalamma, an aganwadi teacher, during a visit to Bitraganda hamlet in Dumbriguda mandal.

Even at Borra Caves, Araku Valley, and Anantagiri, which are frequented by tourists during winter, the livelihood of many petty traders is hard hit for want of change.

Killo Balaram, an auto-rickshaw driver at Borra Caves, says that the number of people hiring his vehicle has come down by half since the Centre’s announcement.