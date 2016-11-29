Bandh evokes tepid response

YSRC leader G. Amarnadh being taken into custody during a dharna near the Maddilipalem bus depot in Visakhapatnam on Monday.— | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Normal life not affected as banks and offices function as usual

The one-day nation-wide bandh call given by the Left and a few other Opposition parties, protesting the demonetisation scheme that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, failed to affect normal life in the city and in the district on Monday.

Apart from a few protest rallies and brief dharnas organised by the Opposition parties at some strategic locations such as the Jagadamba Junction and Maddilapalem in the city and Anakapalle, Atchutapuram and Sabbavaram in the district, life was normal.

However, to prevent untoward incidents the police took into custody leaders of the CPI (M), CPI and the YSR Congress.

While YSR Congress leader Gudivada Amarnath, Vamsi Krishna and Koyya Prasad Reddy were taken into custody near Maddilapalem, CPI leader J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy and CPI (M) leaders Lokanadham and Gangarao were taken into custody near Rama Talkies and the Jagadamba Junction.

In total, about 100 workers and leaders of Left parties and about 120 from the YSR Congress were taken into custody at various places in the city and in the district.

APSRTC buses and all other public transport systems, including auto-rickshaws, plied without hindrance.

Shops and establishments, including banks, did usual business and schools and colleges remained open.

There was no major effort either from the YSR Congress, Congress or the Left parties to down the shops forcibly.

Reacting to the bandh call, Shyam Prasad, a small departmental store owner at Kancharapalem, said, “As it is business has been dull ever since the demonetisation scheme was announced and now a single day closure would be disaster for us. We were open throughout the day and nobody had come to close the shops in our area.”

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Lokanadham said, “We are not against demonetisation or any scheme that would stop the black money menace. But there is a huge gap between the scheme and reality. Common people, especially those in the rural areas have been suffering ever since the demonetisation has come into force. We want the government to bridge the gap and reduce the suffering.”

The CPI (M) party leaders also demanded that adequate relief be given to the 80 odd people who have died across the country due to various reasons such as while standing in long queues for hours outside bank, a few employees of banks succumbing to stress and those who were not able to get emergency medical care due to lack of money in circulation.

Talking to the media before being taken into custody, Mr. Amarnath said 60 per cent of the black money was in foreign banks outside the country. The government should first try to bring back that money and then talk of demonetisation.

According to Congress leader Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, the Congress party did not call for bandh. “We only wanted to register our protest and we have done so by taking out a rally near Jagadamba junction,” he said. However, to keep things under control police in large numbers were posted at key areas and there were no untoward incidents.