Balayya fans go ga ga over ‘Gautamiputra.....’ trailer

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: ‘Visranti ledu, viramam ledu’ (no rest, no interval), ‘Samayam ledu mitrama, sharanama, ranama?’ (there is no time to ponder friend, what do you prefer — surrender or battle).

Ever since actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s release of the theatrical trailer of ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’ on Friday, it has already crossed over 22.54 lakh hits on YouTube.

Besides sharing the teaser on social networking sites, fans also continue to forward the dialogues of the upcoming historical movie to their friends through WhatsApp. “My WhatsApp is flooded with the dialogues of the theatrical trailer of Balayya’s yet-to-be-released cinema ever since its launch. The teaser is making waves across the world and we could hardly wait to watch NBK’s 100th film,” beams Ashish, BBA student of GITAM University.

The trailer that lasted about 2:20 minutes triggered fan frenzy across social media. “It is a pleasure to watch Balayya as the 23rd ruler of the Satavahana dynasty. I have watched the teaser dozens of times and Balakrishna’s powerful dialogues continue to keep ringing in my ears,” says G.V. Nandakumar Murthy, working as assistant vice-president of Tata AIG, Hyderabad and an ardent fan of Balayya.

The titles of the theatrical trailer mention director Krish Jagarlamudi as ‘Anjana Putra Krish’. “It is a mark of respect for my mother. Even in the movie, Satakarni declared himself as Gautamiputra Satakarni. Hence, the entire team of the film followed suit. The story of the Satavahana emperor dates back to 78 A.D. We have been fortunate to complete the big-budget film in 79 days, a day ahead of the schedule. The entire crew worked so passionately for the content-driven movie. And with powerful cast, the film is sure to meet high expectations of audience,” said director Krish when contacted, adding that the movie will hit the screens across the world on January 12, 2017. Most part of the 100th film of Balayya was canned in Morocco, Georgia, Madhya Pradesh and Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The film trailer has certainly created huge buzz among Balayya fans. They went berserk when they watched the trailer released on Friday in some theatres, including Leela Mahal, Jyothi, Kinnera and Kameswari, in the city.