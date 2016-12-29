Baking her way to success

more-in

As soon as her seven-month-old son slips into a deep slumber, Meghana Bhadauria heads to the kitchen to wield a cream-filled piping bag to give the finishing touches to a pineapple cake that is getting ready for delivery.

Her kitchen turns into a creative zone during most part of the day as she caters to the orders of the naval fraternity at Dolphin Hills. From customised fondant cakes to red velvet ones, lip-smacking dark chocolate truffle cakes to fruit-based pastries, whole-wheat cakes to cookies, black forest gateau to dark chocolate ganache infused cakes and low-calorie cakes, her home-based baking enterprise -- 220 Degrees Cake Shack -- whips up delicious cakes of exotic flavours for those who are looking for relishing hygienic stuff straight from the oven.

Ms. Meghana, after completing her graduation in hotel management at Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Pune, had a brief stint as a lecturer at a hotel management college. Her passion for baking intensified when she entered into wedlock, she says. “Thanks to my husband Puneet Bhadauria who encouraged me to launch a home-based baking venture as I could convert my little kitchen into a baker’s den to cater to the naval community,” says the naval officer’s wife to The Hindu.

Main sources

Her official Facebook page: 220 Degrees Cake Shack by Meghana and the Dolphin Hills ladies’ WhatsApp group are the main sources of contact for placing orders. Besides birthday and wedding parties and in-house celebrations, the home-baker gets orders for new voyages as well. “On an average, I get 20-25 orders a month. Though each recipe demands hours of meticulous planning and effective execution, I enjoy the entire process as it has a calming effect on me and helps me bring out my artistic skills,” says Ms. Meghana. Be it the edible figurine toppings or the fun element that she tries to bring in, Meghana’s concepts are the much sought-after ones among her clients.

“The trick lies in being as creative as possible. Incorporating quality ingredients and thoughtful thematic embellishments make the cake stand out and that’s the very reason why my clients have fallen in love with my creations ,” she sums up.