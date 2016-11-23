Bakeries, restaurants feel the pinch

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even two weeks after demonetisation of higher denomination currency notes, the after-effects can be felt across different sectors. With November-December being the peak season for food business, especially the bakeries, the demonetisation effect has resulted in a thin attendance at most bakeries and restaurants that has seen a drop of over 50 per cent in business.

“On a normal day in this season, we sell around 100 kgs of cake on an average. That is down to 30 kgs per day now. Overall there is more than 50 per cent drop in sales. For the bakery segment, the last quarter is the most awaited one as business hits a peak. But now we are having second thoughts to even go ahead with our plum cake mix because of low market sentiments,” S. Prasad Babu of Bakers Castle told The Hindu. The bakery that never had a card swiping machine since its inception in 2008 has now applied for one.

First-time investors in the food segment such as food trucks, which are widespread in the city, are in a sombre mood with business being badly impacted. “We used to do a daily business of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, but after the demonetisation move, the daily business hardly crosses Rs 4,000,” Bharat Kumar, an MBA, who set up his maiden entrepreneurial venture with Aahar Food Truck near Beach Road a year ago with an investment of near Rs 10 lakh. “I am yet to break even and now this is a different kind of struggle,” he added. Other food truck entrepreneurs like P. Krishna Sunil of Maa Food Express had to postpone their plans to set up their second venture due to the demonetisation crisis and are also accepting Rs 500 notes to keep the business ticking.

However, the demonetisation effect on the food industry is not a simple and straight story. The roadside health drink stalls on the beach road have a different perspective to share. While they were the worst hit after the demonetisation drive that dealt a severe blow to lower denomination currency circulation this segment in the food business has been slowly bouncing back. “The first week was disastrous. We didn’t have a single sale of our health drinks since cash was the only way people paid us. But now, in the past couple of days business is a bit better,” said V. Raju, a health drink stall owner at R.K. Beach. What worked for some like him is the credit payment move for regular customers. “Almost 80 per cent of our customers are regulars. Since we did not have change for Rs 2,000, we are working out our business on credit notes for some of our regular customers. Ultimately, we have to survive and tide over this crisis,” he added.