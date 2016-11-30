BSNL plans to meet additional demand for net connectivity

more-in

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Chandrababu Naidu government in the State are keen on promoting ‘cashless transactions’ in a big way. But are our mobile and Internet networks equipped to take the additional load?

The demonetisation of Old High Denomination (OHD) notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 by the Centre has resulted in more and more people adopting Internet and mobile banking. Those using debit/credit cards at merchant outlets must have already experienced connectivity problems and ended up paying cash, when Internet connection fails.

Cell towers

The public sector Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had been planning to set up cell towers in a big way in the city and district for the past few years. The proposal is said to have been hindered due to delays in decision making and arrival of equipment from the corporate office.

“We have added around 35 towers this year so far but these are mostly in the rural areas. We plan to erect 100 more cell towers in the district during the next phase and most of them would be in the city,” Senior General Manager Nalini Verma told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Alternative measures

Broad Band (BB) connections are being given in un-served areas by relocating the additional capacity available at a particular place to new areas. “A BB exchange (D SLAM) has been installed at our Customer Service Centre (CSC) at Aseelmetta. The unused capacity of the nearby exchange would be utilised through this exchange to provide Internet connectivity in newer areas”.

“This also increases the Internet speed at the customer-end. The problem with this arrangement is that while BB connections can be given, voice (landline) cannot be given and most customers want voice services in view of the free calling facility on Sundays and during nights on weekdays,” Ms. Nalini Verma said.

The unlimited free calling from BSNL landline to any network’s mobile and landline on all Sundays anywhere in India, introduced on August 15, 2016, continues. The scheme is in addition to the free night calling to all networks on all days from BSNL landlines between 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“There is no truth in the rumours that the free calling facility on Sundays has been withdrawn,” the Senior GM said, when her attention was drawn to the issue.