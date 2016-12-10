BJP MLA wants Brandix to honour its commitment

more-in

While welcoming the statement made by Special Chief Secretary and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Anil Chandra Punetha that the government would extend its full support to Brandix India Apparel City during his visit to the textile park on Thursday, BJP Floor Leader in the Legislative Assembly P. Vishnu Kumar Raju wanted Brandix to honour its commitment of providing jobs of a total of 60,000 jobs made in the MoU with the government.

The workers engaged by Brandix at present are paid meagre wages and not the stipulated minimum wages while only a small hike was affected after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the plant some time ago, he said. However, Labour Minister K. Atchennaidu’s promise to look into the issue of draft GO promising higher wages to the Brandix workers and the actual GO providing only meagre wages was not yet fulfilled and the Minister must urgently look into it, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju demanded.

The State government has provided enough support to Brandix and the company must fulfil its promises and the Government must ensure that the employees received a better deal, Mr. Raju said. Brandix cannot avoid proper wages to its workers just because it is a SEZ itself, he added.