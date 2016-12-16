BBC to launch Telugu news website

more-in

BBC World Services will be recruiting 157 professionals, including journalists and web designers, for its news website in Telugu and three other languages Gujarati, Marathi and Panjabi.

This was disclosed by a team from BBC comprising Rupa Jha and Nivedita, who visited the Journalism and Mass Communication Department of Andhra University, here on Friday.

Interacting with students and faculty members of the department Ms. Rupa said BBC will be launching Telugu website and social media sites to disseminate news, as part of its global investments.

The company has plans to invest about 289 million pounds in launching regional services across the globe. “In India we have plans to launch Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi and Punjabi news websites and social media sites,” she added.

“In South-East Asia, we already have Hindi, Tamil, Sinhala, Bangla and Urdu versions and the new ones will add up to the list. In total we have plans to launch 11 new regional languages to the existing 28 by the end of 2017,” she added.

According to Ms. Rupa, the social media is fast expanding and it is the right time for young journalists to tap the medium. One can log on to the BBC site for more details, she added.

Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication Bobby Vardhan was present.