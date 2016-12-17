Visakhapatnam

Awards presented

Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao presented several awards during the inaugural session of the 68th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress 2016 at Andhra University here on Friday. The following are the awards presented: Indian Pharmaceutical Association’s eminent pharmacist award-Dr. T.V. Narayana, Prof. M.L. Khorana memorial lecture award-Dr. Krishna Devarakonda, Indian Hospital Pharmacists Association’s Prof. M.L. Schroff memorial award-Dr. G.N. Singh (Drug Controller General in-charge); Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India’s Dr. G.P. Shrivastava memorial award-Prof. V.M. Kulkarni; India Pharmacy Graduates Association’s K.C. Chatterjee memorial award-Dr. Arun Garg; All India Drugs Control Officers Confederation’s Best Drug Control Officer award - Dr. H.G. Koshia and C.K. Rajababu; Prof. M.L. Shroff medal of IPA for securing highest marks in D. Pharm - T. Rizwana; Indian Pharmaceutical Association’s B.V. Patel essay writing competition gold medal-Devendra Pratap Singh and silver medal to Esha Hiten and Swapnil Borse.

Dec 17, 2016

