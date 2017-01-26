Auto drivers advised to be people-friendly

more-in

Awareness programmes on Road Safety were conducted by the Road Transport Authority (RTA) at various places in the city and district as part of the ongoing 28th Road Safety Week celebrations.

Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao and Motor Vehicle Inspectors A.S. Ganesh Reddy, G.V.S.S.S. Prasad and Suman Kumar participated in the programme conducted at Gambeeram on the outskirts of the city.

At an awareness training programme for autorickshaw and maxi cab drivers Mr. Venkateswara Rao told the drivers about the precautions to be taken while transporting passengers. He said auto drivers were responsible for 18 per cent of the accidents.

The autorickshaws were comparatively less stability as they have only three wheels and a little negligence could result in the vehicles losing balance, resulting in loss of lives or injuries. The risk of fatalities was also more in autorickshaw accidents was more and hence drivers should be all he more careful.

The DTC said it had come to his notice that some persons were driving without licences and stringent action would be initiated against them. Vehicles without the mandatory Fitness Certificate (FC) and for which taxes have not been paid would be seized. Action would be initiated against drivers indulging in drunken driving and misbehaviour with passengers.

He advised drivers to treat passengers with respect as the action of a single driver could result in a black mark on the entire driver community. He called upon autorickshaw unions to conduct training programmes for the drivers on road safety.