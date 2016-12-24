Auto driver held on charge of molesting minor girl

more-in

The Parawada police on Friday registered a case against V. Sridhar Reddy, auto-rickshaw driver, for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old minor girl near Desapatrunipalem area under Parawada police station limits in the city, on Friday.

Though the incident occurred on Thursday evening, it came to light on Friday when the parents of the victim approached the police.

Inspector of Police B.S. Naidu said the girl, class IV student, along with her classmate was waiting near their school for an auto-rickshaw to reach their home after the school hours when Reddy, who is known to the girl, had offered to drop both the girls in his auto. Believing his words, the girl along with her friend boarded the auto-rickshaw.

After dropping the victim’s friend at her home, Reddy then took the victim to an isolated place, where he allegedly molested the girl . “The girl narrated the incident to her parents. Based on the complainant, we have registered a case against Reddy,” said Mr. Naidu. Investigation is on.