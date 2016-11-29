Ashok chief guest at Navy Day function

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju will be the chief guest of this year’s Navy Day function at the Ramakrishna Beach here on December 4.

Eastern Naval Command is celebrating the Navy Day on December 4 every year to mark the deadly attack by Indian Navy’s missile boats on the Karachi harbour on this day in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and the operational demonstration of capability and versatility of Naval ships, aircraft and the Special Forces is the even people of Visakhapatnam and neighbouring areas look forward to every year. More than a lakh turn up to watch the demonstration.

The Navy Day starts with paying homage to the Services personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 war with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice-Admiral H.C.S. Bisht and dignitaries laying wreaths at the War Memorial in the beach road in the morning.

The much awaited operational display will be held in the evening. Twenty-four ships like destroyers, Corvettes, fast attack craft and landing ships and 17 naval aircraft will participate in the show. Beach assault by Marine Commandos, sky diving, close range anti-aircraft firing, band performance, formation of anchoring and other exercises will be seen by the spectators.

The Op-Demo would be followed by an At Home to be held for invitees at the Navy House, the residence of Vice Admiral HCS Bisht.

Rehearsal for Op-Demo would be conducted on Wednesday and full dress rehearsal on December 2. Entry to witness the rehearsals and final day event is free.

Request to people

During the rehearsals and on the final day, a number of aircraft would be flying over the RK Beach and birds flying near the display area pose a major threat to the aircraft. In order to ensure smooth conduct of the display and for air safety, ENC has requested the viewing public as well as residents of the neighbourhood to keep the beach area litter free and avoid bringing or dropping food items to the beach and throwing garbage in the open.