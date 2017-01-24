more-in

Is it possible to identify whether a tenant can pay the rent regularly or an employee will continue to be loyal or a person has criminal tendency to hatch a conspiracy or a relationship between two persons ever works?

D.V.S.S. Manikant, president of Handwriting Analysts International (HAI), says these and 250-plus personality traits can be unmasked by analysing the handwriting of a person.

Passionate about decoding a bunch of fine and unfamiliar strokes, Mr. Manikant grew fond of graphology ever since his childhood. Further, his ability to empathise and understand the mood variations of a person prompted him to build a career he has been aspiring for. When HAI began offering a three-year graphology course in 2005, there were hardly any takers

“Today, it is a different scene altogether. From HR managers to psychologists, homoeopathy doctors to professionals from diverse fields, many evince keen interest in picking up the nuances of graphology,” says the graphologist on the occasion of the ‘World Handwriting Day’.

According to Mr. Manikant, the demand for the stream has grown manifold in recent years. Currently, the institution, having certified instructors, is offering the distance learning course to students across the world. “It is an intensive programme where vocational analysis, general personality analysis and compatibility analysis form a part of the programme,” he says, adding that the curriculum also includes grapho-therapeutics, a reverse-engineering method practised to bring about desirable personality traits through handwriting exercises.

Terming graphology as a scientific technique to analyse calligraphic strokes and letters in detail, Mr. Manikant feels that in Visakhapatnam the concept is yet to gain steam.

The art of reading between the lines guided professionals understand their clients much better.

“This is because graphology is an effective tool that helps in tapping both conscious and unconscious traits of a person. It also helps in getting a fair picture of a client’s qualities and provide therapy accordingly,” says Deepika Sondhi, Mumbai-based psychotherapist who completed the graphology course.