Arrest of leaders, youth flayed

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has condemned the curbs imposed by the police and arrests of those, who were gearing to participate in the rally seeking granting of ‘Special Status to Andhra Pradesh’.

FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma alleged that the Central and State governments are doing injustice. Scores of youngsters, leaders of CPI(M) and YSR Congress, who were going to the beach to participate in the rally taking inspiration from the ‘Jallikattu’ agitation, were arrested. He said an ‘emergency-like’ situation had prevailed on the Beach Road with police cordoning of the area and erecting barricades preventing the movement of vehicles and placing curbs on the movement of public. He demanded the Centre should declare Special Status to AP at least now besides declaring the new railway zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam, execution of the Polavaram project and establishment of educational institutes of national importance among other things.

He warned that the TDP and BJP would be taught a lesson by the people in the next elections, if they failed to implement the promises made at the time of bifurcation of AP.