Applications sought from Christian minorities

VISAKHAPATNAM: The AP State Christian (Minorities) Finance Corporation has invited applications from members of the community, who have excelled in the fields of social service, education, medical, literature, music, arts and stage for presentation of awards, according to its Executive Director P.S. Prabhakar Rao.

Candidates have to apply to the corporation by Dec 9. Applications can be downloaded from the website www.christianminorities.ap.nic.in Awards will be presented to winners at the Christmas celebrations to be organised by the government.

The applications have to be sent to the AP State Christian (Minorities) Finance Corporation, Moghal-Emami-Mansion, Opp. Shadan College, Khairatabad, Hyderabad, Telangana.