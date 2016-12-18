An artistic endeavour to spread message

Artist Tarani Prasad Mishra giving finishing touches to the sand sculpture ‘Telugu Tirunallu’ at beach to promote Telugu language in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

VISAKHAPATNAM: Every time artist Tarani Prasad Mishra tries his hand at sand sculpture, there will be a message to convey.

On Saturday, the artist carved a sand sculpture of Telugu Talli on the beach opposite Matsya Darshini aquarium.

This time, the sand sculpture aimed at promoting Telugu language and culture. When Mishra came to know about the three-day Telugu Thirunallu to be organised by Paravasthu Padya Peetham at Andhra University Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Assembly Hall from Sunday, he thought of doing his bit to the carnival that propagates the glory of Telugu language and culture.

“Being an artist, I thought the best way to highlight the concept is through art. With Internet and smartphones continue to divert the attention of students, efforts should be made to help strengthen Telugu language drawing their focus in an interesting manner,” said the Srikakulam-based artist.

Mishra started wielding a set of wooden spatulas at 4 a.m. to give life to the graceful-looking Telugu Talli, wearing a garland and holding a ‘poorna kumbham’. “It took me almost six hours to complete the image created to popularise ‘Telugu Thirunallu’, a carnival that provides a forum for many to showcase their language prowess,” said the artist.

The self-taught artist had sculpted over 400 sand sculptures for the last 11 years in different parts of the country including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Srikakulam, Goa and Delhi. From creating awareness about improving green cover to campaigning for ‘No Tobacco Day’ and saving the planet, Mishra’s sand sculptures covered a wide range of themes. He finds it fascinating to communicate his thoughts through his creations.