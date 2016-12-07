An art exhibition with a difference

more-in

When he speaks about art, there is a childlike glint in artist C.S.N. Patnaik’s eyes that defies his fragile physical framework. As the noted sculptor and artist turned 92 on Tuesday, it was celebration time at the Patnaik Art Gallery at MVP Colony.

The nonagenarian was surrounded by a team of 17 young artists whose works are showcased at the art exhibition titled ‘Passing The Baton’ at the gallery. Speaking on the occasion, the artist said the theme of the exhibition was symbolic of the way of life. The older generation has to pave the way for the youngsters to take over and work for art to flourish, he said.

The five-day exhibition was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University G. Nageswara Rao at the art gallery of the three-storeyed building that not only houses the works of Patnaik, which he had done during the last 70 years, but is also home to the noted sculptor.

Patnaik’s son and professor of AU Fine Arts Department Ravi Shankar Patnaik said it was a conscious choice to give a platform to young artists from the city to showcase their works on the occasion. Artist Sandhya Shankar Patnaik, the daughter-in-law of C.S.N. Patnaik, curated the exhibition, which also showcases two of her watercolour works titled ‘Feminine Self’. The exhibition brings out myriad concepts that are spontaneously warm and resourcefully intertwined with symbolic metaphors reflecting the artists’ involvement with life and nature.

Artist Vanama Prasanth has depicted two contrasting themes of nature and pollution through his thought-provoking works done on acrylic on canvas and mixed media.

“The works on nature are a depiction of macro elements of flowers. The mixed media works are a reflection of the growing levels of pollution that we are gripped in,” said Prasanth, who has done his MFA from Central University, Hyderabad.

Some of the other poignant works include those by artist Simhachalam Dollu where the artist has depicted his impression of the village festivals and another one titled ‘Dialogue’ through the technique of print-making. Through his work titled ‘Curiosity’, the metal on canvas board work of artist K. Ravi showcases a flood of colours and its feminine essence which is a characteristic element dominating the artist’s works.

The other artists whose works are displayed at the exhibition are Shaik Azghar Ali, Bhargav Barla, S.G.S. Prasad Reddy, Lakshman, G.S. Manikanta, Mrudula Kunatharaju, Raja Ramesh Akula, Manyala Rama Krishna, G.V. Ramana Murthy, Soghra Khurasani, Srinivas Manda, A. Tirupati Rao and Veguri Ravindra Babu.

The exhibition will be on at the Patnaik Art Gallery till December 10 from 11 a.m. till 6.30 p.m.