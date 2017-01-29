Amaravati to get a big fillip with investments worth ₹ 600 crore

more-in

Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, is set to become a hot tourist destination with the State government taking up a major project — Buddha Vanam — entailing an investment of ₹ 600 crore in the region. “We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two private investors for developing the capital city on the lines of a new concept ‘Buddha Vanam’. One of our areas of thrust will be on promoting the Buddhist circuits of AP in a big way,” Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture, N. Srikanth told The Hindu.

The Andhra Pradesh government signed 96 MoUs worth ₹12,000 crore with several investors on the second day of the CII Partnership Summit here on Saturday. The hotel industry saw investments worth ₹ 2,300 crore being pumped in, while MoUs to the tune of ₹ 1,000 crore were invested in integrated tourism projects and ₹ 834 crore in adventure sports projects. For the Visakhapatnam region, investments worth ₹3,500 crore were pledged, while MoUs worth ₹ 800 crore were inked for the Tirupati region. Additionally, MoUs involving investment of ₹ 600 crore were signed with private firms to develop the picturesque Bhavani Island with an integrated tourism project.

“Our focus is to utilise tourism assets of Andhra Pradesh which are unique in the world and create a win-win situation for investors as well as the local residents, who can get employment through the projects. Being a new State, the number of five-star rooms in Andhra Pradesh is quite negligible. Our next focus is to increase the number of five-star rooms across the State as well to enhance the tourism experience for the visiting guests. We are targeting 1,000 additional rooms in the five-star category that are expected to come up in the next couple of years,” Mr. Srikanth said.

To explore new horizons in the tourism industry, investors have come up with different concepts in sectors like health and wellness, water-based and cultural experiences, which are set to big a fillip to the tourism industry.