All set for mega alumni meet

Andhra University Alumni Association is gearing up for the second mega alumni meet on December 17.

This year it is going to be a week-long celebration beginning on December 10, the birth anniversary of founding Vice-Chancellor of the university Sir C.R. Reddy, and will conclude on December 17 with an event at the Convocation Hall, which will be attended by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and others such as Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and other alumni.

According to Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, over 3,000 alumni, including persons holding top positions such as DGP N. Sambasiva Rao, HAL Managing Director T. Bangar Raju and Chairman of GMR Group G. Mallikarjuna Rao, will attend.

The celebrations will contain a number of competitions in sports and culture and every day a guest lecture by an eminent person will be organised, said Dean International Affairs and convenor of the meet Prof. B. Mohan Venkata Ram.

On the last day, alumni will visit the respective departments and interact with the professors and students.

After one-hour cultural programme, the Chief Minister will address the gathering and distribute the prizes to the winners.

The Chief Minister will also launch the alumni website, release the souvenir, launch the alumni App and will remotely inaugurate the alumni association office and the smart seminar hall in the College of Commerce and Management.