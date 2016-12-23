All new creative zone for artists

Art lovers looking at the art works on display at the newly opened gallery by Hastakshar at The Park in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

With an aim to provide a creative space for artists to display their works, ‘Hastakshar’ inaugurated a new art gallery at The Park on Thursday with an exhibition of art works of 15 artists of the city. The curated expo showcases works of artists Ravi Kattakuri, Simhachalam Dollu, Sandhya Chowdari, Srinivas Padakandla, Sharmla Karri, Tirupati Rao, Moka Satish Kumar, Naresh Mohanta, Govind, Ramesh T., Ramana Murty, Ramakrishna, Raja Ramesh, Srinivas Manda, Rashmi Trivedi, Preeti Parmar and Shivakumar.

The art gallery, which is a compact enclosed glass façade adjacent the hotel lobby, was inaugurated by Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman M.T. Krishna Babu. According to Prashant Sethia, director of Hastakshar, the main aim of the art startup was to revolutionise the role, vitality and impact of visual arts in India by creating the most credible, diverse and invigorating fine arts platform that enables artists to easily reach a wider art-loving audience.

In a city that has in the past seen a handful of art galleries spring up only to wind up in a short time, this space offers a much-needed creative zone for artists to showcase their works. “We seek artists who create original artworks from a multitude of disciplines by engaging with local art scenes around India,” added Sethia. City artist Moka Satish Kumar said the gallery was a good platform for encouraging artistic talents of the region. Applauding the initiative, professor of Department of Fine Arts of Andhra University V. Ramesh said: “Given the fact that the university produces fine arts graduates every year, Hastakshar could fill in the vacuum and play a role in becoming an art hub and pivotal in promoting art activities in the city.”