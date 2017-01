more-in

New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh and A.P. State Efficiency Development Corporation entered into an MoU with the Panchayat Raj Department to install LED streetlights in 1500 gram panchayats with a cost of Rs.1500 crore.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Panchayat Raj Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu.