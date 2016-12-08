AU alumni yet to keep their word

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Last October, there was a lot of excitement on Andhra University campus. For the first time in its 90-year-old history, a decision was taken to tap the alumni bank.

The AU Alumni Association was formed at a glittering ceremony. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was the chief guest. It was attended by a number of former students, most of whom were top-notch industrialists and politicians.

With a view to doing a bit for their alma mater, a few of them had come forward to contribute or mobilise sizeable amounts as donation.

In no time, Rs.13. 88 crore was pledged. And, going by the response from the former students, the Chief Minister had announced a matching grant.

For the fund-starved university, it was a manna from heaven. Together with the Chief Minister’s matching grant, the total amount grossed up to Rs. 27.76 crore.

It has been one year, and the amount mobilised so far is a far cry from what had been pledged.

To the exception of G. Mallikarjuna Rao, Chairman of GMR Group and chairman of the alumni association, none of those who had made a commitment on stage has fulfilled it.

Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao has so far donated over Rs.30 lakh of the committed Rs.1 crore.

V.L. Rao and Narayana Raju of the 1961-62 batch had promised Rs. 5 crore, Minister for Human Resource Development Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Kankatala Mallik had promised to raise Rs. 1 crore, Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu had said that he would raise Rs. 1 crore, MP G. Ganga Raju had promised Rs.50 lakh, MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju Rs.25 lakh, Surya Rao Rs.5 lakh, and K.L. Rao Rs.8 lakh.

According to the university officials, since the promised donations have not come through and a year has gone by, they are in no position to ask the Chief Minister the promised matching grant.

A senior administrator says that officials are finding it difficult to appraoch them as they are highly placed.

Moreover, the university has been trying to get I-T exemption for the donations under Section 80 G.

“This could be a motivational factor and we have already applied to the I-T department. The paperwork is over. We are expecting the order any time,” says Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao.

According to Registrar Umamaheswara Rao, top universities in the developed nations such as the U.S., the U.K., or for that matter Canada, have a strong alumni backup.

Apart from industry funding, the universities receive good funds from the alumni base, and AU wants to replicate that model, he says.