APSDC to hold SAP training

A.P. State Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) will organise SAP course training for employment creation for those who passed MBA, MCA, M.Sc. and M.Com.

An online test will be organised on December 7 at Prism Degree and PG College at Dwarakanagar and those qualified will be given the training for two months, according to Manager P.B. Sai Srinivas.

Youth aspiring for training should register on jobsmela.apssdc.in and should attend at the college with the online registration reference number, certificates, copies, photo and Aadhaar and ration cards.

Dec 3, 2016

