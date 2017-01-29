AP to witness a big leap in tourism

Students, who worked as volunteers for the CII Partnership Summit, taking a selfie at the venue in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. — | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

From sky tower projects, spiritual tourism to motorsport activities, wellness centres, floating restaurants and sea cruises – several projects are lined up which will give a big boost to the Andhra Pradesh tourism sector.

Visakhapatnam region will soon see several tourism projects come up that will put the city on the international tourism map. One of the major projects coming up is a sky tower project atop Kailasagiri – touted to be India’s tallest tower at 120 metres above the sea level. Mumbai-based Bombay Amusements Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understand with the AP government at the CII Partnership Summit on Friday to execute the project.

“It will be modelled on the lines of Singapore’s Tiger Tower with a total investment of ₹85 crore,” said P. Sharma of Bombay Amusements. To be built by a German-based manufacturing company, the tower will have the capacity to withstand a wind speed of 300 km per hour.

This apart, wellness centre projects worth ₹ 12 crore, a miniature golf and tourism park entailing investments of ₹ 6 crore, holiday resort in Araku to the tune of Rs 6 crore and adventure training institute are coming up in Visakhapatnam and its neighbourhood.

The city will also soon see start of sea cruises as part of a tourism project by Champions Yacht Club. “We are investing ₹ 200 crore for a project of sea cruises from Vizag to Kakinada and other connecting places,” Hema Malini, firm’s managing director told The Hindu. Last year, the company had inked MoU of ₹90 crore with the AP government for a floating restaurant and water-sport activities in Vijayawada near Prakasam Barrage. “The floating platform is ready. We are awaiting further permissions for setting up the restaurant,” Ms. Malini added.

In Anantapur district, a grade-2 motor-sport facility is being set up by Feedback Ventures. “In the first phase, we will be investing around ₹ 100 crore. The project is expected to give employment to 200 people,” said Anuj Chakravathy of Feedback Ventures.

Event calendar

In order to give a thrust to the tourism sector, the AP Government has proposed to set up an event calendar for tourism in the State with two big events marked every month. As part of this, a global music festival involving 40 artists across the world will be held in Amaravati from February 10 to 13. For the first time in the State, a naval operational display by the Eastern Naval Command will be held at Bhavani Island in February.