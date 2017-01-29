AP is a safe investment destination: Governor

more-in

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Saturday guaranteed entrepreneurs and corporates that Andhra Pradesh was an “absolutely safe” place for investments.

In his valedictory address at the 23rd CII Partnership Summit-cum-Second Sunrise AP Investment Meet here, he said the State government was committed to providing transparency and a corruption-and-hassle-free administration.

“As the first citizen of the State, I am ensuring that your investment here in any sector is safe,” he said and explained that Andhra Pradesh was endowed with rich mineral resources, large pool of skilled manpower and a 974-km coastline.

Thanking the delegates representing various parts of the world for coming to Visakhapatnam to take part in the summit, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said it was his endeavour to provide people-friendly governance by using digital technologies on real-time basis.

He said he was stabilising everything after Andhra Pradesh was carved out in 2014.

“Imagine what we can do once the stabilisation process is over going by the fact that we have already achieved double digit growth — higher than the national average of 7 %,” he said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said Mr. Naidu had ensured a cohesive team with the involvement of the entire Cabinet and the official machinery for making the Partnership Summit a grand success.

CII Secretary General Chandrajit Banerjee said they were very happy with their association with the State Government and they would be happy to organise more collaborative programmes to encourage investments in the State.