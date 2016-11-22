AN 32: Family members of missing employees in dire straits

more-in

They have not been paid salaries for the last two months

VISAKHAPATNAM: It has been over four months since the Indian Air Force AN -32 plane has gone missing over the Bay of Bengal after taking off from the Tambaram airbase in Chennai, with 29 people onboard, inlcuding eight employees of Naval Armament Depot (NAD), Visakhapatnam.

The family members of the eight NAD employees are in dire straits, as the government or the Navy of late has not been communicating with them and they have not received salaries for the last two months.

“We are not even being allowed to meet the higher ups,” said G. Eswari, wife of one of the missing employee.

The AN 32 plane was on its way from Tambaram to Port Blair to undertake the repair of a routine defect in weapon CRN-91 in INS Battimalv, which was docked in Port Blair

Talking to The Hindu, Eswari said the authorities concerned had delayed the search operation by about three hours and had limited the search operation to a specific area.

“As per the information that we have, the aircraft took off from Tambaram airbase near Chennai at 8.30 am on July 22 and was to have reached Port Blair at about 11.30 am. But the Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar announced that the aircraft went missing at about 9.15 am and the search operations commenced at 12.30 pm,” she said

“We were informed that the aircraft could fly without radar contact for three hours and that was the reason why the search operations were launched after the arrival time of the aircraft, which delayed the search operations,” said Kiran, brother-in-law of a missing person.

The family members also said search operations for the missing AN-32 was confined to a limited area only. They said the radar contact was lost after 42 minutes after take off, around 270 km east of Chennai.

However, once the aircraft is more than 240 km away out in the sea, the radar coverage fades away and the crew keeps in touch with the ATC and others by using high frequency radio. The investigation and search team must cover all aspects including land and sea but the authorities confirmed the last radar signal place as their target for search operation

“It would be difficult for us to declare and sign that we have no objection about presumed dead without any proof or clue. We have been suffering a lot, as the investigation into the missing persons have stopped and we have not been getting salaries of the missing persons for past two months,” the family members of the missing persons added.

They said the AN 32 aircraft have a history of accidents and the July 22 incident was not an isolated. Accidents took place in 1984, 1986, 1989, 1991, 1999, 2013 and 2014 and claimed over 100 lives, they said.

According to the family members, the plane had some major problems and faced three technical snags in the same month on July 2, 7 and 14.

The persons, who had gone missing from NAD, are Purna Chandra Senapathi, Charan Maharana, Chinna Rao, G. Srinivasa Rao, Bhupendra Singh, B. Samba Murthy, R.V. Prasad Baby and P. Nagendra Rao.