ACB seizes assets worth Rs. 50 cr. from DMHO’s residence

The Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) seized assets and documents worth to the tune of Rs. 5.6 crore, market value estimated to be around Rs. 50 crore, in a raid at the house of Swarajyalakshmi, DMHO of Kurnool district.

The raid was conducted at her native house in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The CIU team led by DSP S.V.V. Prasad Rao has been investigating the assets amassed by the DMHO based on a complaint received by the ACB that the DMHO has accumulated wealth disproportionate to known sources of her income.

A CIU team was deputed to Kurnool and another was based in Visakhapatnam and the search and seizure were conducted on Thursday, after the officer was brought to Visakhapatnam from Kurnool on transit warrant.

Documents

seized

The team seized documents pertaining to three houses, two flats, one commercial complex, four housing plots, one hospital, three cars, 1.75 kg of gold, two lockers, Rs. 23 lakh bank balance, Rs. 20 lakh in fixed deposits and Rs. 20 lakh in LIC policies.

All the immovable properties are based in Visakhapatnam, said Mr. Prasad Rao.

This apart, the team also seized documents pertaining to 5.17 acres of agriculture land in Ponduru in Srikakulam district and in Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam district.

Market value

According to ACB officials, the market value of the seized documents and movable properties is close to Rs. 50 crore.

This is the first major case wherein a senior government officer was brought under the ACB net under disproportionate assets case, after R.P. Thakur took over as DG of ACB.

According to ACB officials, the DMHO had amassed the wealth by manipulating the funds, taking bribes for transfers and bagging hefty commissions from suppliers.

A case has been booked and investigation is on by the ACB.