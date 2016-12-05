A.P. police on a mission to save the girl child

more-in

Perturbed at the injustice meted out to women and girl child, Kurnool Superintendent of Police Ake Ravi Krishna has come up with a music album ‘Save Girl Child’.

The less-than-three-minute album has been creating ripples not only in the police circles but also in the general public ever since its launch last month. When the SP came to the port city recently along with his daughter Deekshitha to receive an award instituted by the Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch, for his outstanding service rendered in Kurnool district, he said that he had performed last rites to over 10 abandoned girl children. “Most of these infants’ bodies were found in dustbins. The world doesn’t exist without girls. Unfortunately, they are not being treated fairly the way they have to be,” he told The Hindu, indicating that a collective effort was required to save girl child across districts.

The album has been viewed by over 4,870 people. Composed and sang by Mr. Ravi Krishna, it portrays how the dead infants were left to rot in mounds of debris and how education can make a world of difference. “As a police officer, I feel it is my responsibility to provide solution to larger social concerns. The song is a step towards this endeavour,” said the police. Earlier, his video kallanu daanam cheyi (donate your eyes) received encouraging response from various quarters.