A wide range of handloom fabrics on display

Women looking at a variety of saris on display at the ongoing exhibition organised by Kolkata-based Nirmal Sarees at Hawa Mahal in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

An array of scripted silk saris in vibrant colour combination, hand-printed mulberry silk weaves, Maheshwari saris with silk thread woven as warp and cotton yarn as weft, plain silk saris with scripted pallu and border and easy-to-maintain viscose saris along with a collection of handloom drapes have been put on display at an exhibition here.

A 17-day exhibition of a variety of hand-woven fabrics by Kolkata-based Nirmal Sarees began at Hawa Mahal on Sunday. Those who like to stuff their shopping bags with Bengal handloom saris, the place offers a wide choice. From Vishnupuri silk in multi-colour to Tussar silk in Kalamkari print, impressively printed cotton sari to Jamdhani weaves and mulberry silk drapes with the auspicious swastikas, the weaves that range anywhere between Rs.400 and Rs.10,000 not only look elegant but also quite unusual.

According to organisers, the exhibition has been presented for the first time in the city.

“A lot can be experimented with handloom threads as the result turns out to be outstanding. With contemporary print plus thread work adding to the style quotient, handloom fabrics have become the most preferred products among many across the country,” says Nirmal Dutta, owner of Nirmal Sarees who runs a garment manufacturing unit in Kolkata.

Shoppers will be offered a discount of 20 to 40 per cent at the exhibition which will be open till January 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.