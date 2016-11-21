A variety of cuisines on display

Cuisines brought out by participants on display at the Andhra Pradesh regional culinary competition in Visakhapatnam.

A variety of cuisines tweaked to suit Indian palate was brought out by over 200 chefs who wielded the ladle at the Andhra Pradesh regional culinary cookery contest held at hotel Novotel on Sunday.

With ‘World on a plate’ as the theme, the contest, presented jointly by Andhra Pradesh Department of Tourism and Sun International Institute of Technology and Management, roped in several communities under one roof.

Contestants from various hotel management colleges and universities, hotels and communities took part in the event organised in three categories –budding chefs (students), professional chefs (working in hotels), hobby cooks (homemakers).

According to Joint director of Tourism Department of AP S. Sudha Kumar, the contest aims at encouraging budding chefs and providing them a platform to learn from one another. “The State government is keen on taking the City of Destiny to a new level and the regional contest is a step towards this endeavour,” he said.

Regional director of APTDC R. Sreeramulu Naidu said that similar competitions had already been held in Tirupati and Vijayawada.

APTDC Chairman V. Jayarami Reddy gave away prizes to the winners and runners up of the contest.

Winners list

Sk. Vazir Ahmed and group of Sun International Institute for Tourism and Management received the top award under budding chef (category I) and Uday Kumar, Food Craft Institute (category II).

Chef Sk. Kadir of hotel Novotel topped in professional chef (category I) and chef Satyajit of hotel Grand Bay (category II).

Anupamma Tiwari secured the top spot in Hobby chef category. Seema Mohanty won the first runner-up and Sridevi received the second runner-up.