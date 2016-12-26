A trip down the memory lane

more-in

The second day of the decennial celebrations of Dadi institute of Engineering and Technology (DIET) ended on a high note on Sunday with the alumni meet and decennial expo.

Over 500 alumni from all branches and batches took part in the event. Alumni were welcomed at their respective departments, decked up for the event. Each department showcased its achievements.

The festive mood combined with nostalgia made for a memorable reunion for the alumni and faculty as the former reminisced about their college days and reconnected in a laid back atmosphere.

After the departmental interaction, alumni were taken to “A walk down memory lane” - the Decennial Expo, which traced the journey of the college from laying of the foundation stone till the present day with display of photographs and sketches.In the prize distribution function, MP M. Srinivasa Rao and singer, actor, director and music director R. P. Patnaik and Chief Technical Officer of JP Morgan Parapu Subba Rao participated.

Chairman Dadi Veerabhadra Rao expressed happiness over the alumni occupying high positions. Correspondent Dadi Ratnakar, Principal Venugopal Rao and Vice Principal Amarendra participated. The function concluded with a felicitation to Mr. Patnaik and a pulsating dance performance.