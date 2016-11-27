A thrilling experience for slum children

Slum children from Bengaluru posing for a photo on-board m.v. Bomar Spring during their maiden visit to merchant ship in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

20 poor students from Bengaluru visit container ship

Their joy knew no bounds. A two-hour stay on-board container ship m.v. Bomar Spring belonging to Bengal Tiger lines here for a 20-member poor students of Bengaluru now undergoing education under a residential open schooling system it was a thrilling experience.

“Oh my God! I didn’t know that life is so challenging and interesting for mariners on a ship. I even didn’t have an idea that a ship could be like a floating mini-township with modern facilities,” exclaimed Naveen, who is preparing for 10th exam.

The students, who are drawn from poverty-stricken families in various slums of Bengaluru by Ananya Trust and admitted to Ananya Sikshana Kendra, were part of a study tour to Visakhapatnam.

For the students, 12 boys and eight girls in the age group of 14 to 18, it was indeed a memorable experience when they visited m.v. Bomar Spring, the container vessel, which anchored at Visakha Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd, a BOT operator of Visakhapatnam Port to take containers cargo to Singapore and Philippines.

“So far we have seen ships on TV and in cinemas. Spending some time in a ship and interacting with mariners to know about their lifestyle and on how a ship is operated is a memorable experience for us,” Aswini, who joined the open schooling six and a half years ago, said.

The students are on annual study tour. The started their journey on November 16 and so far visited Kolkata, Puri and Bhubaneswar. After spending sometime in Trivandrum and Mangalore, their tour will end at Kanyakumari on December 6.

The students live in containers converted into hostels in a coconut grove on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The trust was formed in 1998 by philanthropist Shashi Rao, who did her PhD in education in the United States.

“With a few likeminded friends we are running the school successfully by picking up children, either dropouts or those not having exposure to school due to poverty. We do also convince their parents on the need to educate them as we take care of their entire expenses for their education,” Dr. Rao told The Hindu.

The students, who are taught in gurukula system are groomed to write 10th std. exam conducted by National Institute of Open Schooling, New Delhi. So far one of their products has completed MBA and many are aspiring to become entrepreneurs, computer operators and managers.Dr. Rao said they were enabling them to qualify in 10th exam. Later they are offering them skill development courses.

Some students are sent on apprenticeship at the age of 16 so that they can start earning from the age of 18. “I am very much impressed with their enthusiasm and interest to know about merchant shipping and confident of their success in life,” said Chief Officer of m.v. Bomar Spring Jettz Badiang.