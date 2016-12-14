A successful journey from Anantagiri to star hotel

more-in

When he had toyed with the idea of marketing the famed Araku coffee and took a chance spending his earnings from odd jobs on buying a grinding machine, E. Vidya Sagar never expected that it would land him a contract with a prestigious hotel.

“It was the wafting smell of coffee that drew all VIPs towards my stall at the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) exhibition in February 2015 in Hyderabad and by the third day of the exhibition I got a contract to supply coffee to Taj Deccan hotel there,” he says.

With the Taj group’s thorough approach and after a trial run an agreement was signed in Apirl 2015. Now it’s extended up to December 2017, he says. A person trained by Mr. Sagar’s Cafevorous Enterprise makes coffee at the stall at the hotel.

Coffee from plantations at Anantagiri owned by his family members and relatives was procured by him and around 500 kg a year is supplied to the hotel.

The ground is prepared to supply coffee to four more Taj hotels- two in Hyderabad and one each in Mumbai and Bangalore too, Mr. Sagar says.

“He was among the 200 that attended the Ignite-2013 of DICCI. He made right use of mentoring, advice and training given and is good at assessing prerequisites and scaling up,” says Narra Ravi Kumar, who is now DICCI South India president. More than 100 turned entrepreneurs after the training, he says. Having done his B.Tech. from MVGR College, Vizianagaram, Sagar went for an MBA from GITAM University. His father began life as a cobbler but continued studies completing graduation and later went on to get an LPG distribution agency at Kottavalasa after a number of jobs. His mother was the first tribal girl to pass SSC from Anantagiri School. “What compelled her to study hard was the fact that she would lose hostel seat, that is regular food, if she failed,” he says recalling the hard times his parents went through.

“Going to places like Delhi, Pune and Mumbai along with Mr. Ravi Kumar and Mannem Madusudana Rao (now DICCI state president) helped hone my skills,” Mr. Sagar said.