A memorable match for locals

School kids enjoy watching the match during the second Test cricket match between India and England at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK;K_R_DEEPAK -

more-in

ACA-VDCA stadium proves to be lucky ground for India

Locals, for that matter the entire AP, longed to see a cricket Test match and it has happened. And they want to see India win and that has also been fulfilled at the ACA-VDCA stadium here on Monday.

Only a few thousand spectators watched the Indian spinners R. Ashwin, Jayant Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja breaking through the defence of English batsmen and pacer Mohammed Shami chipping with valuable wickets.

For the locals who are extremely happy with India wining the debut Test of the venue, captain Virat Kohli provided an icing on the cake, saying Visakhapatnam is always a lucky ground and a special ground for him (he picked up his third Man of the Match award on the ground).

There were some apprehensions about the pitch before the match commenced but it lasted the full five days providing an interesting fare of cricket and the youngsters who watched the match could learn a lot about the game and a Test match, experts said.

There were many who remembered towering personalities like D.V. Subba Rao, R.V.V.K. Prasad and others who had strived to develop the game and to get Test status for Visakhapatnam.

“An extremely good game of cricket has happened and a two decades of wait (for a Test match to be played here) ended,” president of ACA D.V.S.S. Somayajulu said.

First match of a long or short version of the game in the city was always in India’s favour, said secretary of VDCA and former Test umpire K. Parthasaradhi. India won the first ODI way back in 1988 and now the first Test while it also won the first Twenty20 in the city, in February this year after the one scheduled to be held in September 2012 was washed out. India, except on a couple of occasions has won all the matches it played here, he said. This was also pointed out by former vice-president of ACA and VDCA P.R. Narayanaswami.

The pitch lasted five days and it is common that it wears out on the final day and our spinners bowled well to wrap up the match, he said. Mr. Parthasaradhi was also happy to see there was no complaint about the pitch or about the match.