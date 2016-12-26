A family shows the way in organ donation

more-in

Kanchumurthy Eswar, a retired Assistant General Manager of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), not only pledged to donate his body after death but also motivated 26 of his relatives to pledge their eyes.

Their noble act can give the gift of sight to over 50 visually challenged persons. Those who donate their other vital organs can also give the gift of life to needy patients. It is unusual that 27 family members had pledged to donate their organs on a single day.

The donors submitted the signed pledge papers to Surreddy Babu Rao, district general secretary of the Savitri Bhai Phule Sareera Avayava Dhatala Sangam, at a simple function organised at his house at Pithanidibba here on Sunday.

Mr. Eswar had motivated his father K. Suryanarayana, who had retired as a Post Master in the Head Post Office in the city, and the latter pledged to donate his eyes. When Mr. Suryanarayana died on May 22 this year, his eyes were donated. It was then that Mr. Eswar had realised the importance of pledging one’s organs and making the wish known to his/her family members.

“When the family members are unaware of the pledge, it would be problem for the organisation/agency which comes to collect the organs. The relatives may turn hostile as they generally do not want to be disturbed by strangers on such a solemn occasion,” says Mr. Eswar.

“I realised the need for cadaver donation to give life to needy patients. Soon after my father’s death, I and my mother too decided to pledge our organs. I also thought of motivating my relatives to participate in the noble cause. We (relatives) used to meet at a common place for Christmas every year. I told them about me and my mother pledging our organs and many of them readily agreed to follow suit.”

Savitri Bhai Phule Sangam chairperson Guduru Seethamahalakshmi commended the donors for their generous deed. The noble act of pledging eyes and cadaver donation is fast catching up in the city with more and more people pledging their eyes and organs. But, in many cases the family members think of organ donation only when they turn sick or become brain dead in accidents.